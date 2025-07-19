Transvision Vamp star Wendy James announces Blackpool show
Wendy James has just announced a UK tour in October in support of her recently released new album 'The Shape of History'.
Written, produced and mixed by James and recorded in West London and New York City, ‘The Shape Of History’ is the tenth solo album by Transvision Vamp lead singer, and it is available digitally, on deluxe vinyl and via deluxe CD.
What can we expect from the show?
Wendy will be accompanied on tour by a full band, featuring Transvision Vamp's bass player Dave Parsons, Jim Sclavunos from Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds on drums and Alex Ward (Thurston Moore Group) on guitar.
They will be playing songs from across all of her albums, from TVV Pop, to New Wave Punk to Lo-Fi Racine No.1, through to the big productions of Queen High Straight and The Shape Of History, picking off favourite songs from each.
When is Wendy James coming to Blackpool?
The 59-year-old London born star performs at the Waterloo Music Bar on Friday, October 17.
Doors open at 7:30pm and tickets are £22.
What has Wendy said about her new album?
The Transvision Vamp lead singer said: “My songwriting has always been a wide mix of sounds, which naturally reflect the different music and references I have and love. ‘The Shape Of History’ was recorded on Scrubs Lane, West London with Alex Ward, Harry Bohay and James Sclavunos. I then went off to NYC and Brooklyn to record the pianos and organs with Dave ‘The Moose’ Sherman. Overdubbing continued with Al Lawson at the engineering helm in his Shepherd’s Bush studio and then I went back to Berkeley, CA to mix with Jesse Nichols before mastering with Fred Kevorkian in Brooklyn NY. I have spent so much time with this music, I know it note-for-note and love it and am so happy for you to make it your own now".
"‘The Shape Of History’ has a lot about love in it, a lot about appreciation of oneself, one’s life and importantly, of others. It is life’s arc of starting out, blooming into something and in some ways maturing. I don’t think my music has got older, I know I’ve not gone mellow! My attitude can be more ferocious and fearless than ever, but there is an acquired wisdom, which naturally comes after having been alive for a few decades! ‘The Shape Of History’ is a love letter and a Thank you note to life so far. The culmination of my tenth album is the result of co-musicians and engineers who I’ve worked with previously and with whom I share a language. We know each other, we choose to work together. We enjoy each other’s talents and personalities. There is a happiness, a belonging, when we meet up, and an open and determined desire to achieve what we know we have to".
"From meeting Nick Christian Sayer and forming Transvision Vamp, the two of us walking into EMI Records and demanding to see the head of Artists and Repertoire, Dave Ambrose. Getting signed and making our hits of the late 80’s and 90’s. From collaborating with Elvis Costello and mixing that album at Sunset Sound in Hollywood where The Stones mixed ‘Exile On Main St’, then moving to NYC to start writing and recording as a solo artist, all the gigs I’ve played and the friends I’ve made around the world, the astounding, incredible, wonderful people whose lives I’ve crossed paths with… I am so grateful for it all.”
Where else is she going?
Wednesday 1st October - 100 Club, London - TICKETS
Thursday 2nd October - HMV Empire, Coventry - TICKETS
Friday 3rd October - Hangar 34, Liverpool - TICKETS
Saturday 4th October - Sugarmill, Stoke - TICKETS
Tuesday 7th October - Met Lounge, Peterborough - TICKETS
Wednesday 8th October - Cluny, Newcastle - TICKETS
Thursday 9th October - Brudenell, Leeds - TICKETS
Friday 10th October - The Brook, Southampton - TICKETS
Saturday 11th October - Old Bakery Studios, Truro - TICKETS
Tuesday 14th October - Cheese and Grain, Frome - TICKETS
Wednesday 15th October - Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff - TICKETS
Friday 17th October - Waterloo Music Bar, Blackpool - TICKETS
Saturday 18th October - Pryzm, Kingston upon Thames - TICKETS
Tuesday 21st October - Deaf Institute, Manchester - TICKETS
Wednesday 22nd October - King Tuts, Glasgow - TICKETS
Thursday 23rd October - Cabaret Voltaire, Edinburgh - TICKETS
Friday 24th October - Georgian Theatre, Stockton on Tees - TICKETS
Saturday 25th October - Tivoli, Buckley - TICKETS
Tuesday 28th October - Fleece, Bristol - TICKETS
Wednesday 29th October - One Ninety Four, London - TICKETS
Thursday 30th October - Patterns, Brighton - TICKETS
