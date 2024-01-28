Watch more of our videos on Shots!

19 performers from Blackpool's 'inclusive' performing arts company dazzled the audience with a vibrant rendition of ‘The Greatest Show’ - on prime time TV!

The members, volunteers and staff all joined in with breathtaking circus aerial artists and a glittering stage design.

Within the performance, they showcased their beautiful Creative Sign Language, which is an area within the arts they are well known for, bringing together British Sign Language, Makaton and dance, into one beautiful creative offering. The show was aired on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 7.50pm on Saturday 27th January.

Tramshed Theatre Company Appear on BBC show

Zac Hackett, Artistic Director said, "This was a once in a lifetime experience for our members and wonderful to be part of. The work that takes place at TramShed is so unique to the local area and vitally important to all those who take part, so to showcase inclusive theatre on such a scale, was incredible. We are so grateful to everyone involved for the opportunity and know our members shone brightly, like the true stars they are. I am so proud of our organisation and know our wonderful members have made memories to last a lifetime.”

Who are TramShed Theatre Company?

TramShed specialise in inclusive performing arts, which is a beautiful art form that includes everyone, no matter who they are, where they are from, what their background or their experience. It gives a safe, encouraging and stimulating environment, that not only provides fantastic opportunities for all involved, (including improvement of performing arts skills and confidence building), but it also gives each individual a voice.

What is Big Night Of Musicals?

Returning for another showstopping year, theatre’s biggest West End and touring shows came together once again for a spectacular celebration, as the show returned on Monday 22nd January in Manchester, to an audience of 12,000 people. The event is staged as a massive thank you to National Lottery players, who have helped The National Lottery award more than £517m to arts projects across the country, with £46m going towards theatre related projects. TramShed, who are also a charity, are currently one of those projects, funded by Arts Council England Project Grants to deliver their latest inclusive theatre project ‘Hear Our Voice’.

