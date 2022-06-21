The double decker vehicle, which is known as tram number 710, may be a ‘killer’ but it now needs a loving owner and some proper TLC.

It is owned by the Fleetwood Heritage Leisure Trust and currently based on land at Fleetwood Docks.

It is one of seven acquired by the Trust for its ambitious plans to open a transport heritage centre on the docks as a major tourism attraction for Fleetwood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shock as Coronation Street villain Alan Bradley falls victim to tram number 710 in 1989, on Blackpool seafront. The tram is now for sale.

But the plans didn’t work out and the Trust is still paying rates on the land to local authority Wyre Council, which means its members are having to dispose of its stock for sale.

Number 710 is the only double decker in the collection and perhaps carries the greatest wider interest, given its connection to a storyline which became truly iconic in the annals of Coronation Street history.

The famous scene where Bradley, played by Mark Eden, chased Rita Fairclough (Barbara Knox) along Blackpool Prom, before his untimely demise, was first aired in December 1989.

Coronation Street: 1989 Ep 3002 Alan Bradley (Mark Eden) gets run over by a tram in Blackpool after chasing Rita Fairclough (Barbara Knox).

More than 27 million viewers tuned in to watch Bradley’s final moments as he was fatally hit by the tram.

On December 8, 2009, Mark Eden unveiled a blue plaque to mark the episode’s 20-year anniversary outside the Strand Hotel, the venue chosen for the filming of much of the footage.

Alan’s exit was ranked 30th on Sky One’s 50 Greatest TV Endings in 2008 and 8th on ITV’s 50 Years, 50 Moments anniversary countdown.

As for the tram itself, number 710 was built in 1934 by the English Electric Company in Preston for the Blackpool tramway, but no longer bears the famous original green and cream livery it had when it crashed into the soap character.

A little faded now, tram number 710 requires a loving owner and some TLC. Photo: John Woodman

In later years it was painted yellow and purple and now, the Trust admits, it is a little faded.

The vehicle spent almost 80 years plying its trade between Fleetwood and Starr Gate.

Trustee member John Woodman said: “We are obviously sad to see it go, we would much rather have seen it displayed in a heritage centre in Fleetwood.

"But we are where we are, and this particular tram does have some extra history which makes it of wider interest.

Picture Martin Bostock. John Woodman with tram number 710, back in 2013

"If we don’t get an owner it will have to scrapped, which would be a great pity, so hopefully someone will come in for it.

"There are several things to consider – it is a big beast so the owners would have to be able to move it, have enough space to store it and be able to restore, as it is getting on a bit and has spent some time outdoors.

"We have approached Granada Studios, for obvious reasons, but so far they haven’t shown a definite interest in it.”

John added that one of the other trams is to be moved to a site on the Rossall School site, while another two have been acquired by a tram group in East Anglia.