Fleetwood Festival of Transport, most commonly known as Tram Sunday, was staged in the town on Sunday July 17.

The colourful spectacle combines major displays of classis cars, buses, motorbikes and trams with the eccentric SpareParts Festival, involving street theatre and a bizarre transport-themed parade.

One of the most memorable episodes from previous years was a dance of giant yellow diggers on Fleetwood beach.

Unfortunately the coronavirus epidemic put paid to the festival over the past two years -but now its back.

Terry Rogers, who took over as festival chairman last year, says the team is determined to make this year’s festival worth the wait.

