Tram Sunday: 21 pictures from Fleetwood as the annual parade returns

Tram Sunday returned has returned to Fleetwood with a bang – with thousands of visitors flocking to the annual event.

By Andy Moffatt
Sunday, 17th July 2022, 3:49 pm

Fleetwood Festival of Transport, most commonly known as Tram Sunday, was staged in the town on Sunday July 17.

The colourful spectacle combines major displays of classis cars, buses, motorbikes and trams with the eccentric SpareParts Festival, involving street theatre and a bizarre transport-themed parade.

One of the most memorable episodes from previous years was a dance of giant yellow diggers on Fleetwood beach.

Unfortunately the coronavirus epidemic put paid to the festival over the past two years -but now its back.

Terry Rogers, who took over as festival chairman last year, says the team is determined to make this year’s festival worth the wait.

1. IMG-20220717-WA0001.jpg

Thousands of people flocked to Fleetwood for the return of Tram Sunday

Photo: Submit

2. IMG-20220717-WA0004.jpg

Moving ahead

Photo: submit

3. IMG-20220717-WA0006.jpg

Beetle drive!

Photo: submit

4. IMG-20220717-WA0023.jpg

Enjoying the sunshine

Photo: submit

