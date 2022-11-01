Traders' delight at Lytham Festival 2023 bill including stars such as Sting, George Ezra and Lionel Richie

“The line-up just gets better and better every year,” said a delighted Veli Kirk, chairman of the St Annes Enterprise Partnership in greeting the announcement that Jamiroquai, George Ezra, Sting, Lionel Richie and Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe will all be playing on Lytham Green at the 2023 event.

Along with the headliners, Blondie, Kaiser Chiefs, and Kim Wilde will also join the bill as special guests and support artists, at the Festival taking place from Wednesday, June 28 to Sunday, July 2.

"We’re so fortunate to have this event on our doorstep and the boost it brings to the local economy is so welcome.

Lionel Richie is among the stars heading for Lytham next summer

"All credit to the event organisers Cuffe and Taylor for raising the bar yet again in terms of star names and we’re already so much looking forward and all the extra business in brings, for the local hotels, many of which are in St Annes, the restaurants, cafes, bars and shops.

"I know many people travel some distance to be at the event and it really has put our areas on the map in music terms. It’s going to be another great summer in Fylde.”

Suzanne Taylor, chairman of the Lytham Business Partnership, said: “It’s another tremendous line up we have coming to the town – five nights of iconic and diverse talent - something for everyone!

Sting will be among the headliners at Lytham Festival 2023

“Cuffe and Taylor continue to do us proud, and Lytham businesses and locals really do have the prospects of a superb event right on our doorstep.”

Festival director Peter Taylor said: “Each year we endeavour to work with artists who appeal to as wide an audience as possible. So when you’ve got Jamiroquai opening the festival, George Ezra the following night, and then Sting with special guest Blondie, I think it’s fair to say that represents a very varied week at Lytham."

Five-day passes and individual tickets for Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe, who will close the Festival on July 2, are on sale now from www.lythamfestival.com, while individual tickets to all other nights will go on sale at 8am on Friday, November 4.

