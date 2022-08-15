Traders' delight as Lytham 1940s weekend returns

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event featuring featuring Second World War vehicles, recreations of battles from the era and period entertainment is traditionally one of Lytham’s biggest summer attractions, attracting tens of thousands of people, but has missed the last two years because of the Covid pandemic.

It’s organised by Fylde Council and will fill Lytham Green with features for all the family throughout Saturday and Sunday.

Lytham Business Partnership chairman Suzanne Taylor said: “The Partnership welcomes the return of the beloved Lytham 1940s Weekend this year.

A previous Wartime Weekend in Lytham

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The shops, cafes, restaurants and other businesses are looking forward to getting into the wartime spirit, joining in the hospitality effort and playing our part for the enjoyment of locals and visitors alike.

"The Fylde Council-championed event means a lot to the town, and it is a joy to join in the fun and nostalgia.

"We look forward to drawing on the momentum created over years of concerted effort, as Lytham once again takes on the look and feel of a 1940s film set for the weekend.”

Crowds enjoy a previous Wartime Weekend in Lytham

Along with a host of vehicles and enthusiasts in period costume, there will be an entertainment marquee situated on The Green offering two days of free entertainment from 10am to 5pm.

The line up features Winston Churchill’s rousing wartime speeches, Colin Bourdiec as George Formby and, making their Lytham debut, The Bluebirds , plus the Fylde Ukelele Network, Paula Marie and Lancashire Belle.

There will also be the chance to learn to dance, along with a Re-Invintaged Fashion Show on both days and a licensed 40s bar in the main marquee.

On both days, there will be a vehicle procession at 1.30pm passing through the centre of Lytham, led by ‘Winston Churchill’, with jeeps, trucks, vintage bicycles and more, plus a flying Spitfire display each day at 4pm (subject to weather and other factors), plus a static Spitfire and ME109.

Lytham's 1940s Festival will see attractions galore on Lytham Green on both Saturday and Sunday

The entertainment will actually begin on Friday evening with a Welcome to Lytham event in the main marquee, while through the weekend, the town’s Clifton Square piazza will feature military vehicles, music and dance with a resident forties DJ.

Saturday evening will feature a 1940s dance at Lowther Pavilion.