The event, also incorporating a gin festival, will make its comeback to St Annes Square the weekend before Easter, April 9 and 10.

It’s organised by the St Annes Enterprise Partnership (STEP), who are keen to build on the success of their first Christmas Market, attracting 14,000 people.

Fylde and St Annes Town Councils, are supporting the Food and Gin Festival, as they did the festive event and STEP chairman Veli Kirk is relishing it.

St Annes Food Festival attracted bumper crowds when it was last held in 2018

“The plan is to make the Gin and Food Festival even bigger and better than before, ” he said. “There will be two sessions of gin tasting on the Saturday, with The Square featuring pop up food and drink stalls.