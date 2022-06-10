Healthier Fleetwood has been commended for its efforts in successfully connecting and supporting the town's vibrant network of groups and individuals.

The umbrella group was established in 2016 by Mountview Surgery GP Mark Spencer, who worked closely with community leaders and residents to act in the town.

Dr Spencer was prompted to launch the project after a worrying survey showed that parts of Fleetwood had a markedly lower life expectancy than the national average.

Members from Healthier Fleetwood which has been recognised with the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service, recognising the efforts the group has made to try and improve health and wellbeing in the town. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Pauline Kennedy, a resident of the town, is an ardent volunteer for Healthier Fleetwood, chairing the monthly open meetings and speaking at events across the country.

She said of the award: "The people of Fleetwood are to be congratulated on receiving this prestigious award, this year of all years.

"Volunteering is so rewarding and a huge part of making Fleetwood such an inspiring, compassionate and strong community."

Fleetwood GP Dr Mark Spencer played a key role in establishing Healthier Fleetwood

Last year Healthier Fleetwood opened a new unit in the Affinity retail site as a staging post to offer information about groups and activities.

Among the many activities and projects the Healthier Fleetwood helped launch was a choral group, Harmony and Health.

The choir was purposely established based on evidence that singing with others can be massively beneficial in many ways, and this singing group has gone from strength to strength.

Healthier Fleetwood meets regularly to discuss projects and issues related to health and wellbeing in the town, and has been held up as a model for other areas of the country to follow.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire will present the award to Healthier Fleetwood at their Wellbeing & Community Information Centre, Affinity Lancashire later in the Summer and two representatives of the group will attend a Royal Garden Party in May 2023.

Dr Spencer added: "Our role has always been to help connect residents to each other and to local services, building self-confidence and encouraging individuals to take control over their health and wellbeing.