Top Lancashire County Council award for St Annes Library manager Aileen

The award, covering all aspects of the County Council’s services, recognises managers who motivated and inspired their team.

It was presented to Aileen by the Council’s chief executive Angie Ridgwell at an event hosted by BBC weather presenter Owain Wyn Evans in Burnley.

Aileen Smedley with her prize

County Coun Peter Buckley, the County Council's portfolio holder for community and cultural services, who represents St Annes North, said: "Aileen is very modest in her achievements but it is testimony to her dedication at the library and working with her colleagues that she has been recognised this way. "

