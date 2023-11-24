The iconic BBC motoring show Top Gear has been cancelled for the “forseeable future” following a crash involving Preston born presenter Freddie Flintoff but how did the people of Lancashire react to the news?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Freddie’s horror crash whilst filming a scene for Top Gear took place in December 2022, resulting in the suspension of filming for the entire series pending an investigation.

Filming was later fully cancelled, at a reported cost of £5 million, leaving the future of Top Gear in serious doubt, whilst Freddie also stepped down from his presenting role in March 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Finally on November 21, the BBC confirmed that "[g]iven the exceptional circumstances”, they would be resting the show for the “forseeable future”, whilst adding that they plan to work with presenter Freddie, Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness on new projects.

People of Lancashire react to the news of Top Gear’s cancellation. Credit: BBC

We asked our readers across Preston and Blackpool, whether they were sad to see Top Gear go, and there was a mixed reaction:

Most people were pleased!

Miles Salisbury answered: “Good ..... outdated,borish, ladisness...”

Steve Gadsby said: “Hallelujah, zzzzz. Next.....”

Beverley Collister wrote: “Yes, glad that it's gone. They behave like a group of delinquent schoolboys and people get hurt. Also the program incites others to be stupid and take risks, altogether a bad example.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nigel Healy said: “The reason we need to see fossil-fuelled noisy congestion causing unneccesary obviously dangerous items are...?”

Others said it should have ended ages ago

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jim Morris said: “Finished for me when Clarkson.Hammond and May left” – a sentiment shared across the majority of replies the post received.

Jan Pritchard similarly said: “No wasn't the same after Clarkson gang went.”

Tony Poole meanwhile wrote: “Went 10 years ago”

Barry McCann went back even furtuer, commenting “It finished when Angela Rippon left as far as I was concerned."

There were some sad to see it go though...

Finbar Knight simply answered “Yes.”

Paul Saxon wrote: “A travesty BBC Lost the plot.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Ward said: “Institution.... later years its become a right p**s take ... so enjoyable, especially when Fred and paddy gave it the northern guns!”

With an opposite viewpoint, Lee Holding said: “Won't miss the silliness and puerile tasks, but some moments were good, especially Chris Harris in a VXR Vs Saxo VTRs were a highlight.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Harker said: “Just get some decent drivers and get it back on TV”

A blunt reader, David Parker implored: “What happened to "The Show Must Go On!" Snowflake generation need to grow some...”