New data from pet insurance brand ManyPets has revealed the most popular dog breeds of 2023.
In terms of dog breeds, cross breeds are still the most popular followed closely by Cocker Spaniels in second, Labradors in third and Cockapoos and Cavapoos rounding out the top 5.
From the French Bulldog to loving Labrador, take a look at the 16 most popular breeds.
1. Mongrel
A mongrel, mutt or mixed-breed dog ranked first on the list. It is described as a dog that does not belong to one officially recognized breed, including those that result from intentional breeding. Although the term mixed-breed dog is sometimes preferred, many mongrels have no known purebred ancestors Photo: Pexels
2. Cocker Spaniel
The Cocker Spaniel, also called the American Cocker Spaniel came in at number two. They are described as an affectionate and energetic dog breed prized for their hunting abilities. Photo: ManyPets
3. Labrador Retriever
The sweet-faced, lovable Labrador Retriever is one of the UK's most popular dog breeds, year after year. Labs are friendly, outgoing, and high-spirited companions Photo: ManyPets
4. Cockapoo
The Cockapoo is a friendly, playful, hypoallergenic, and low-maintenance cross between a Poodle and a Cocker Spaniel Photo: ManyPets
5. Cavapoo
Equal parts cute, cuddly, and clever, the Cavapoo is a small (8-25 pound) crossbreed between the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and a Miniature Poodle or Toy Poodle Photo: John Moore
6. Golden Retriever
The Golden Retriever is a Scottish breed of retriever dog of medium size. It is characterised by a gentle and affectionate nature and a striking golden coat. It is commonly kept as a pet and is among the most frequently registered breeds in several Western countries Photo: ManyPets