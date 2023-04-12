News you can trust since 1873
Top 20 most affordable UK dog breeds revealed

We are a nation of pet lovers, but, as many dog owners will know, the upkeep of them including food costs and veterinary bills isn’t cheap.

By Emma Downey
Published 12th Apr 2023, 15:46 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 15:53 BST

The cost of owning a dog can vary greatly depending on the breed. Larger dogs tend to incur higher food bills, while breeds prone to medical issues such as Pugs and French Bulldogs may have higher insurance costs.

Personal loans specialist Sambla has conducted an analysis to unveil the most affordable dog breeds in the UK over their lifetime and how much it costs including insurance, annual booster injection, professional grooming and food.

Take a look at the top 20 most affordable dogs.

Average cost: £893. Life expectancy: 13.5 years. Total cost of ownership: £5,763

1. Patterdale Terrier

Average cost: £893. Life expectancy: 13.5 years. Total cost of ownership: £5,763 Photo: UKPets

Average cost: £1,333. Life expectancy: 16 years. Total cost of ownership: £6,365

2. Border Terrier

Average cost: £1,333. Life expectancy: 16 years. Total cost of ownership: £6,365 Photo: UKPets

Average cost: £884. Life expectancy: 16 years. Total cost of ownership: £7,623

3. Jack Russell

Average cost: £884. Life expectancy: 16 years. Total cost of ownership: £7,623 Photo: UKPets

Average cost: £1,248. Life expectancy: 13.5 years. Total cost of ownership: £7,659

4. Pug

Average cost: £1,248. Life expectancy: 13.5 years. Total cost of ownership: £7,659 Photo: UKPets

