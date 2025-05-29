1 . Blackburn with Darwen

The average house price in Blackburn with Darwen was £162,000 in March 2025 (provisional), up 16.9% from March 2024. This was higher than the rise in the North West (9.4%) over the same period. The average monthly private rent in Blackburn with Darwen was £665 in April 2025. This was an increase from £601 in April 2024, a 10.8% rise. Photo: ONS