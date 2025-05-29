Top 10 Lancashire areas with biggest house price increases including Preston, Chorley, Wyre and Blackpool

By Emma Downey
Published 29th May 2025, 13:32 BST
These are the areas which have seen the biggest proportional price increases over the past 12 months.

After a new report by the Office for National Statistics ranked all neighbourhoods in Lancashire based on their potential price growth, the county’s top 10 areas which have seen the biggest proportional price increases over the past 12 months has been revealed.

Take a look.

The average house price in Blackburn with Darwen was £162,000 in March 2025 (provisional), up 16.9% from March 2024. This was higher than the rise in the North West (9.4%) over the same period. The average monthly private rent in Blackburn with Darwen was £665 in April 2025. This was an increase from £601 in April 2024, a 10.8% rise.

1. Blackburn with Darwen

The average house price in South Ribble was £210,000 in March 2025 (provisional), up 9.8% from March 2024. This was higher than the rise in the North West (9.4%) over the same period. The average monthly private rent in South Ribble was £749 in April 2025. This was an increase from £704 in April 2024, a 6.3% rise.

2. South Ribble

The average house price in Burnley was £121,000 in March 2025 (provisional), up 7.7% from March 2024. This was lower than the rise in the North West (9.4%) over the same period. The average monthly private rent in Burnley was £599 in April 2025. This was an increase from £544 in April 2024, a 10.0% rise.

3. Burnley

The provisional average house price in Rossendale in March 2025 was £200,000. This was higher than the average of £175,000 in March 2024 (revised), a 14.1% rise. The average monthly private rent in Rossendale was £756 in April 2025. This was an increase from £666 in April 2024, a 13.4% rise.

4. Rossendale

The average house price in Preston was £180,000 in March 2025 (provisional), up 4.5% from March 2024. This was lower than the rise in the North West (9.4%) over the same period. The average monthly private rent in Preston was £724 in April 2025. This was an increase from £665 in April 2024, a 8.9% rise.

5. Preston

The average house price in Chorley was £204,000 in March 2025 (provisional), similar to the revised figure for March 2024. Across the North West, the average house price rose by 9.4% over the same period. The average monthly private rent in Chorley was £729 in April 2025. This was an increase from £684 in April 2024, a 6.6% rise.

6. Chorley

