Love Island star and professional boxer Tommy Fury is gearing up for one of the most anticipated matches this year and here is everything you need to know...

Tommy may have first gained media attention on the ITV dating show – where he met fiance Molly-Mae Hague, 24 – but he has also made a name for himself in the sport which has seen stratospheric success for his older brother, Morecambe based champion boxer Tyson Fury, 35.

The 24-year-old dad of one, nicknamed TNT, has so far won nine out of his nine professional fights and for his next fight, he is set to go up against fellow British influencer KSI.

Who is KSI?

Left: Tommy Fury celebrates after he won by split decision against US YouTuber Jake Paul in a boxing match held at Diriyah in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on February 27, 2023. Right: KSI and Tommy confront each other after KSI knocks out Joe Fournier during their X Series 007 MF Cruiserweight Championship in May 2023. Images: Getty

Nicknamed the ‘Nightmare’, KSI is a 30-year-old Youtuber, rapper and actor turned professional boxer from Watford.

Born Olajide Olayinka Williams "JJ" Olatunji, he founded popular energy drink brand Prime in 2022 alongside fellow Youtuber and internet personality Logan Paul, 28.

Also the CEO of Misfits Boxing and the co-owner of XIX Vodka and a restaurant chain called Sides, KSI has had five professional boxing matches, winning four.

When and where is the fight?

Main image: Tommy fighting Jake Paul. Inset: KSI. Images: Getty

The fight takes place this Saturday (October 14) at the AO Arena in Manchester.

It will be a co-main event with American Youtuber turned WWE star Logan Paul also taking on American mixed martial artist Dillon Danis, 30.

Saturday's main card is set to get underway at 7pm BST and Tommy/KSI are expected to walk to the ring at around 10pm, although that will depend on results beforehand.

How can you watch the fight?

The fight will be broadcast live on DAZN, with coverage starting at 7pm.

A subscription to DAZN currently costs from £9.99 per month in the UK but you can pay to watch just Saturday’s event for £19.99.

How long has this fight been on the cards?

Four years! Back in 2019, KSI declined Tommy’s call for a bout after the Youtuber won his professional boxing debut against Logan Paul.

Tyson expressed interest again in February 2023 following his defeat of KSI's long time rival Youtuber Jake Paul, 26, (the brother of Luke).

The fight between Tommy and KSI was confirmed in July this year and a press conference was held the month later, with Tommy’s father John Fury infamously flipping tables into the crowd during a rant.

How have their latest fights gone?

KSI last fought businessman and professional boxer Joe Fournie in May and saw his knockout victory overturned, with the result changed to a 'no decision' following a post-fight review.

Meanwhile Tommy had a split-decision win against Jake Paul in February.

Who do people think will win?

Tommy is deemed most likely to win, with SkyBet having Tommy to win as 2/7, KSI to win as 11/4 and a draw as 12/1.*

*Odds correct as of October 9.

What is the full card?

-KSI vs Tommy Fury

-Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis

-Salt Papi vs Slim Albaher

-Deen The Great vs Walid Sharks II

-King Kenny vs Anthony Taylor

-Whindersson Nunes vs My Mate Nate

-NichLmao & Alex Wassabi vs Luis Alcaraz Pineda & BDave