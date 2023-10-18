Tommy Fury hints towards Hollywood future in Good Morning Britain interview after KSI win
Tommy Fury told Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, (17 October) fresh from an in-ring clash against YouTuber KSI, that he has his sights set on films.
Speaking to host Richard Madeley about how long he sees himself in the game, Tommy said: “It’s really hard to tell. I didn’t see myself in these fights.
"They’re great financially, I’m not too sure. I want to achieve what I want to in the sport and then I’ll bow out and be on to the next venture.
Richard asked what the next venture may be and Tommy said: “Hollywood baby, I’m coming! Maybe, why not?
"I feel like I can do anything when I put my mind to it. There’s nothing in this world we can’t do if we have the right mindset and belief to go forward.
“After boxing, there’s a few ventures out there that I’m interested in and I’m looking to take them all because we only get one shot in life.”
Tommy - who won the fight against KSI on Saturday (October 14) night - also spoke about his wedding to Molly-Mae Hague, he said, “Oh guys, I’m sure you’ll find out, you always do. We’ve talked about it, there’s been a few conversations. I’m sure when the time comes around, everybody in the whole world will know very quickly.”