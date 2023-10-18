News you can trust since 1873
Tommy Fury hints towards Hollywood future in Good Morning Britain interview after KSI win

The 24-year-old reality TV star - and half-brother of Tyson Fury - says 'I can do anything'.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 18th Oct 2023, 11:40 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 11:45 BST
Tommy Fury told Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, (17 October) fresh from an in-ring clash against YouTuber KSI, that he has his sights set on films.

He said: "I feel like I can do anything when I put my mind to it."

Tommy Fury hints towards Hollywood future in Good Morning Britain interview after KSI win
Speaking to host Richard Madeley about how long he sees himself in the game, Tommy said: “It’s really hard to tell. I didn’t see myself in these fights.

"They’re great financially, I’m not too sure. I want to achieve what I want to in the sport and then I’ll bow out and be on to the next venture.

Richard asked what the next venture may be and Tommy said: “Hollywood baby, I’m coming! Maybe, why not?

"I feel like I can do anything when I put my mind to it. There’s nothing in this world we can’t do if we have the right mindset and belief to go forward.

“After boxing, there’s a few ventures out there that I’m interested in and I’m looking to take them all because we only get one shot in life.”

Tommy - who won the fight against KSI on Saturday (October 14) night - also spoke about his wedding to Molly-Mae Hague, he said, “Oh guys, I’m sure you’ll find out, you always do. We’ve talked about it, there’s been a few conversations. I’m sure when the time comes around, everybody in the whole world will know very quickly.”

