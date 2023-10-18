The 24-year-old reality TV star - and half-brother of Tyson Fury - says 'I can do anything'.

Tommy Fury told Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, (17 October) fresh from an in-ring clash against YouTuber KSI, that he has his sights set on films.

He said: "I feel like I can do anything when I put my mind to it."

Speaking to host Richard Madeley about how long he sees himself in the game, Tommy said: “It’s really hard to tell. I didn’t see myself in these fights.

"They’re great financially, I’m not too sure. I want to achieve what I want to in the sport and then I’ll bow out and be on to the next venture.

Richard asked what the next venture may be and Tommy said: “Hollywood baby, I’m coming! Maybe, why not?

“After boxing, there’s a few ventures out there that I’m interested in and I’m looking to take them all because we only get one shot in life.”

