The pregnant star, who is 23, was seen holding a huge balloon with the words boy or girl in the adorable Instagram video.

In the video, which was overlaid with RuthAnne’s song The Vow, Molly Mae could be seen jumping with excitement. She held out her hands to show her nerves before a hug from professional boxer Tommy, 23, as he pricked the balloon for their big reveal.

The couple were then seen embracing in a sea of pink confetti which had burst into the air to confirm they are having a daughter. Tommy and Molly Mae met on the 2019 series of the ITV show and fans were quick to offer their messages of congratulations.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague

thisisruthanne "Crying so happy for you guys!!!! And so honoured you have my song #thevow as part of this reveal!! She is gonna be so adorable and such a gift.”

harley_brash wrote: “The little jump at the start congratulations to you both!!”

mrshinchhome said: “I can’t cope congratulations to you both, a beautiful love story xxxx”

And joannachimonides commented So so happy for you both!!

