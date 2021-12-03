Tide Organ on Blackpool seafront to be pulled down due to safety concerns

The Tide Organ, situated near Sandcastle Waterpark, will be taken down starting Monday, December 13.

It was created by Liam Curtin and John Gooding on commission by Blackpool Council at the start of the millennium - however, Mr Curtin later called for it to be demolished as he said it had been 'badly neglected' by the local authority.

READ: Blackpool Tide Organ artist blasts council for its neglect and calls for it to be pulled downRecent surveys of the Tide Organ revealed damage to the steel caused by the harsh seaside weather.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tide Organ will be pulled down this month

Specialist contractors will be called in to tear down the sculpture, with works expecting to last no more than a week depending on the weather.

It is also planned to de-commission ‘The Frankenstein Project’ by artist Tony Stallard early in 2022.

Coun Lynn Williams, leader of Blackpool Council, said: “We know the art works on South Promenade have entertained thousands of visitors and local people over the years but we are following professional advice that the Tide Organ now needs to come down to ensure it does not become unsafe. We value the unique contribution artists can make to our own community and the council will continue to be ambitious in commissioning a range of artists when opportunities arise.

"We are proud of the art works people can enjoy on the seafront from the international award winning ‘Comedy Carpet’ by Gordon Young to our latest sculptures ‘Call of the Sea’ by Laurence Payot and the tram benches by Andy Hazell on Talbot Square.”