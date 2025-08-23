A thrillseeker broke the world record for riding the most rollercoasters in one week - reaching an adrenaline-pumping 55.

Dean Stokes, 36, had set himself the summer challenge of riding every single rollercoaster in the UK - but his plans were scuppered by Storm Floris.

However, he still managed to set a Guinness World Record for the most rollercoasters ridden in a single week - after he tackled 55 in just seven days - including Icon at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort.

He set off from Brighton Palace Pier on August 2 and ended at Thorpe Park in Sunday on August 17.

During that time, he visited 32 theme parks and took on 108 rollercoasters.

Dean, who has his own business technology and AI training company, said: "I realised that I had ridden countless rollercoasters in lots of different countries around the world but not too many across the UK.

"So I decided I wanted to create this challenge for myself.

"When I first started mentioning it to people I thought I would get called crazy, but people actually just started encouraging me.

"And it was amazing. I had loads of fun.

"There were some ups and downs - both literally and metaphorically - particularly with Storm Floris scuppering my plans and with all the logistics.

"But my friend Simon came with me and did most of the driving all around the country. So he was a huge help.

"Funnily, Simon didn't ride a single rollercoaster with me because he hates them.

"Instead, he was in charge of ranking snacks at the theme parks.

"But I'm trying to get him a Guinness World Record too, for being the fist person to visit that many theme parks without riding a single rollercoaster."

Over 16 days, Dean and Simon drove more than 2,300 miles.

Dean, from Brighton, said they visited some amazing places, but his favourites were Adventure Island in Southend and Crealy Theme Park and Resort in Devon.

He added: "We're so lucky to have so many amazing theme parks on the beachfront across the UK - especially so many independent and family-owned ones."

Meanwhile, his favourite individual rollercoasters were Icon at Blackpool Pleasure Beach and Hyperia at Thorpe Park.

Hyperia is the UK's tallest and fastest rollercoaster - reaching speeds of 80mph and heights of 236ft.

Dean said he hopes his achievement can encourage other people to do things they enjoy.

He said: "I never really went to theme parks as a kid so I only tried my first rollercoaster as a teenager and I really enjoyed it.

"But it was only in the last five to ten years that I discovered I really love the adrenaline rush.

"I think the atmosphere at theme parks is great and it's just somewhere fun to be.

"And I think we all should be doing more things we find fun.

"I think sometimes we get embarrassed or fearful of judgement - or even just get wrapped up in work.

"So I really hope me doing this can encourage more people to get out there and do what they love."

When Dean set out to do this challenge he hadn't planned on breaking any records.

But after he started sharing his journey on his Instagram @deanstokes, Guinness World Records got in contact to say he could set a new one.

Dean said: "I didn't go into this expecting to set a world record - but they got in touch and said they had one that no one had attempted.

"And that was the most rollercoasters ridden in one week.

"I'm super proud to have an official Guinness World Record and it's surreal to have it hanging in my office.

"But I actually think it's super beatable so I'd encourage any other rollercoaster fans to get out there and give it a go.

"I'm ready to pass the baton."

You can see more of Dean's journey on his Instagram @deanstokes and his website https://deanrides.com/ - including a full list of the rollercoasters he rode.