Thrills in store as motorcycle racing event makes debut on St Annes beach

The Fylde ACU British Sand Masters 2022 offers an opportunity to witness some of the most talented riders in the country compete for titles in an exhilarating racing championship.

Organised by Cheshire Grasstrack Club and presented with the support of Fylde Council, the free spectator entry event will see solo bikes, sidecars and quad bikes racing in a series of contests from 12.30pm on a purpose-built oval track north of the North Beach area.

Coun Michael Sayward, chairman of Fylde Council’s tourism and leisure committee, said: “It’s our great pleasure to welcome this spectacular championship to St Annes. With such large and expansive beaches, we’re lucky to be able to host special events such as the British Sand Masters 2022 while still being able to offer a traditional seaside tourist experience.

The bikes promise spectacular action on St Annes beach.

