News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan

Thrills and chills are planned as Comic Con World returns to Blackpool with horror special this weekend

A spooky convention will be bringing chills and thrills to Blackpool’s Winter Gardens this weekend.
By Richard Hunt
Published 11th Oct 2023, 15:56 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 16:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Horror Comic Con World event will feature a host of exhibits and replicas which will thrill film buffs of all ages.

Organisers are back with more amazing attractions after last year’s spectacle proved a resounding success.

When is it being held?

Horror and Halloween movie fans get into the spirit of the event at Blackpool's 6th Horror Comic Con back in 2022Horror and Halloween movie fans get into the spirit of the event at Blackpool's 6th Horror Comic Con back in 2022
Horror and Halloween movie fans get into the spirit of the event at Blackpool's 6th Horror Comic Con back in 2022
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This year’s event takes place on Saturday October 14, between 10am and 5pm.

All the activities will take place within the Winter Gardens’ Olympia hall.

What will be included this time?

New for 2023 will be display from:

*Stranger Things – a bigger and more interactive display than last year.

*The Ring – the film and TV series

*Michael Myers – the chilling character from the Halloween series of films

*The Undead Wrestling Mega Match Mayhem

*Take a Taxi Ride with Freddy Kruger

*Horror Classic Cinema

*Lake Placid Giant Crockazilla Interactive

*Killer Clowns from Outer Space

*30ft Spider

Hide Ad

Performances will include The UK's number one sideshow strongman, TITAN, a multiple record holder.

What they say

Hide Ad

A spokesman for Comic Con World said: “This is our seventh event and we can’t wait, there’s a lot for people to enjoy.”

For ticket details visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/horror-comic-con-world-blackpool-14th-oct-2023-tickets-675265656757

Related topics:BlackpoolWinter GardensOrganisersStranger Things