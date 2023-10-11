A spooky convention will be bringing chills and thrills to Blackpool’s Winter Gardens this weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Horror Comic Con World event will feature a host of exhibits and replicas which will thrill film buffs of all ages.

Organisers are back with more amazing attractions after last year’s spectacle proved a resounding success.

When is it being held?

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horror and Halloween movie fans get into the spirit of the event at Blackpool's 6th Horror Comic Con back in 2022

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s event takes place on Saturday October 14, between 10am and 5pm.

All the activities will take place within the Winter Gardens’ Olympia hall.

What will be included this time?

New for 2023 will be display from:

*Stranger Things – a bigger and more interactive display than last year.

*The Ring – the film and TV series

*Michael Myers – the chilling character from the Halloween series of films

*The Undead Wrestling Mega Match Mayhem

*Take a Taxi Ride with Freddy Kruger

*Horror Classic Cinema

*Lake Placid Giant Crockazilla Interactive

*Killer Clowns from Outer Space

*30ft Spider

Advertisement Hide Ad

Performances will include The UK's number one sideshow strongman, TITAN, a multiple record holder.

What they say

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Comic Con World said: “This is our seventh event and we can’t wait, there’s a lot for people to enjoy.”