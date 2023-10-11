Thrills and chills are planned as Comic Con World returns to Blackpool with horror special this weekend
The Horror Comic Con World event will feature a host of exhibits and replicas which will thrill film buffs of all ages.
Organisers are back with more amazing attractions after last year’s spectacle proved a resounding success.
When is it being held?
This year’s event takes place on Saturday October 14, between 10am and 5pm.
All the activities will take place within the Winter Gardens’ Olympia hall.
What will be included this time?
New for 2023 will be display from:
*Stranger Things – a bigger and more interactive display than last year.
*The Ring – the film and TV series
*Michael Myers – the chilling character from the Halloween series of films
*The Undead Wrestling Mega Match Mayhem
*Take a Taxi Ride with Freddy Kruger
*Horror Classic Cinema
*Lake Placid Giant Crockazilla Interactive
*Killer Clowns from Outer Space
*30ft Spider
Performances will include The UK's number one sideshow strongman, TITAN, a multiple record holder.
What they say
A spokesman for Comic Con World said: “This is our seventh event and we can’t wait, there’s a lot for people to enjoy.”
For ticket details visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/horror-comic-con-world-blackpool-14th-oct-2023-tickets-675265656757