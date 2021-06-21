Three peaks challenge in memory of Jordan Banks raises more than £11,000

Three peaks challenge raised more than £11,000 for Brian House in Bispham

A group of 20 friends took part in a three-peak challenge earlier this month to raise money for Brian House Children’s Hospice in Blackpool

The group completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge which saw them climb the mountains of Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough.

In total £11,341 was raised for the children’s charity based in Bispham and the team that took part in the event delivered a cheque on Friday.

The team with the banner they took to the top of the three peaks

Jordan, a Stanley Primary School pupil who played for Clifton Rangers JFC, was struck by lightning during a one to one coaching session on Common Edge playing fields on Tuesday, May 11. He was taken to Blackpool Victoria hospital, where he died.

Joel Chappell, from Blackpool, who came up with the idea, is friends with Jordan’s mum and stepfather, Danielle and Dan Begg, along with the rest of the group.

He said: “We were all mega proud of what we did and to raise that amount of money was fantastic and to do it in memory of Jordan was even better as it was something that the family had wanted.

"We are very grateful to everyone who has donated before and after we did the three peaks challenge. We set out to raise £10,000 and everyone has helped to go even further and it's great that money will now go to extremely good cause at Brian House.

Handing over the cheque to Brian House

A spokesman for Brian House said: "We are so honoured that Joel and his remarkable team of challengers have chosen to support Brian House in memory of Jordan and it was so lovely to meet them outside Brian House