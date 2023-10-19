Three Lancashire businesses have been victorious at The Food Awards England 2023.

The winners of the awards, which celebrate the best of the country’s food industry, were announced earlier this month.

Lytham St Annes’s The Zen Restaurant, Chorley’s The Bees Country Kitchen and Blackpool’s Yorkshire Fisheries all came home victorious.

The Bees Country Kitchen won best café/bistro in the north west.

A spokesperson said: “We are super chuffed.... many thanks to our team and our suppliers and, of course, our amazing customers!”

The Zen Restaurant, which specialises in Chinese and Thai food, won best oriental establishment in the country.

A spokesperson said: “Once again we won best oriental establishment.

“A huge thanks to all our hardworking team and loyal customers for their support and nominations.”

Yorkshire Fisheries was named best fish and chips establishment in the north.

Maria Menelaou, who co-owns the business with husband Pavlos, said: “We were really happy to have received the award for the third time.

“It’s great to feel that our food and service is being recognised and enjoyed by all those who voted for us and a huge thank you to all our customers.”

The awards ceremony recognises and rewards the talent and hard work of the English food industry, highlighting the best restaurants, takeaways, pubs, cafes, and producers.

The winners were selected based on the votes of the public, who nominated their favourite establishments across various categories, including restaurant of the year, gastro pub of the year, fine dining restaurant of the year and best street food among others.

The awards aimed to recognise excellence across various categories, showcase the best food establishment that England has to offer and promote the country’s industry, celebrating its diversity and quality.

A spokesperson for The Food Awards England 2023 said: “We received an overwhelming response from the public, who nominated some fantastic establishments across the country.

“These awards are a testament to the passion and dedication of the country’s food industry, and the hard work of those who provide exceptional culinary experiences to their customers.