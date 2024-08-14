Thousands of people expected to descend on Lytham this weekend for the 1940s Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thousands of people are expected to flock to Lytham as the town’s 1940s Weekend brings the past to life with a rich tapestry of historical re-enactments, vintage vehicles, dancing, and more.

This year's festivities kick off with a special evening event, Music On The Green, supporting the NHS Blue Skies Charity on Friday, August 16 from 7pm in the main marquee on The Green.

Then, a packed programme of themed attractions on Saturday and Sunday is centred around a vibrant celebration of 1940s history, featuring vehicles, musicians, and life on the home front.

While military re-enactments are a key part of the event, including a battle re-enactment, organisers Fylde Council say the presence of a Ukrainian tent underscores its commitment to inclusivity and support for all communities.

Crowds at a previous Lytham 1940s Weekend

Back by popular demand for the weekend is a 1940s DJ spinning classic tunes in Clifton Square, while dancing also returns on the mussel tanks, weather permitting.

‘Winston Churchill’ and Fylde mayor Coun Karen Henshaw will judge the best-dressed shop and café competition, encouraging local businesses to get into the spirit of the era.

At 1pm each day, a vehicle parade will take place, running two laps from opposite the Clifton Arms to Station Road, Clifton Street, Lowther Terrace, and back. Staff will manage traffic at key points, ensuring a smooth and well-received experience for all.

There is a sold-out performance by the Kalamazoo Dance Band on the Saturday, and visitors can expect plenty of food and refreshment stalls, primarily featuring vendors from Fylde and the Fylde Coast.

A previous 1940s Weekend in Lytham

Coun Jayne Nixon, Fylde Council’s lead member for tourism, leisure and culture, said: “We are excited to welcome everyone to Lytham for a weekend of nostalgia and celebration.

“Join us as we step back in time and experience the charm and spirit of the 1940s.

“Let's come together for an unforgettable event that honours our past and supports our community and businesses.”

The council added that the safety and security of all those attending is top priority, with its event teams highly trained to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone. Comprehensive safety plans are in place, including crowd management strategies, emergency response procedures, and on-site medical support.