The free, festive event is being held at the group’s meeting hall on Ritherham Avenue, Cleveleys, on Saturday December 10 from 1pm until 4pm.

It will include a number of games, warm turkey barmcakes, mince pies and hot drinks, in addition to a raffle and tombola and a variety of stalls.

There will also be a Santa’s grotto for younger children, helped by the characters Elsa and Anna from the popular musical film, Frozen.

The Thornton Cleveleys Operatic Society rehearsal rooms. Photo: Google

Funds raised from the event will help towards the costs of an ambitious stage production next year.

The Operatics will be performing the lavish Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, Phantom of the Opera, late in 2023.

In the past five years, before the Covid lockdowns, the society performed musical shows including Sister Act and Shout! The Mod Musical.