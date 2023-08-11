A Thornton-Cleveleys man decided to change his career and become an artificial eye technician after watching his late mother who developed eye melanoma have one fitted.

Occular technician Robin Goodrick, 46, who works at the National Artificial Eye Service in Blackpool, designs over 10 prosthetic eyeballs a week to help those with damaged ones. Marking 12 years next month, Robin decided to change his career from working as a salesman for a cast stone company and an overnight shelf stacker in Morrisons after watching his late mother Jean go through the process of having her eye removed and a prosthetic one fitted.

He said: “I have always been creative. I went to Blackpool and Fylde College and gained two diplomas – one in Design and one in Technical Illustration and then went on to get a degree in History Illustration. I was working a job as a salesman for a cast stone company over 17 years ago when my mother had to have a prosthetic eye fitted after developing melanoma. I went through the whole process with her from when she had to have her eye removed to having an prosthetic one installed which was very emotional.”

A job came up for an occular technician which he applied for but sadly it was not to be. However when he started working as an overnight shelf stacker in Morrisons, the job opportunity came up again and this time it was a case of second time lucky as he got the job.

He added: “When my mother had to have an artificial eye fitted I decided I wanted to help others in the same way and do the best job for them.

"There is a myriad of skilled work that goes into it. We work in batches of eyes and get 10 a week which can be designing anything from a normal eye to a galaxy universe or a football club one. One of my favourites is a fish tank eye which almost had like a 3D aspect of a snow globe to it. It can take a couple of days for the eyes to dry out as I perfect them underwater. I just love the end result for the patient and watching the gratitude on their face and the feedback which makes it all rewarding."

When Robin is not restoring people’s confidence, he is kept busy with his two sons – a nine year old and a 12 year old who he takes to cricket and football matches.

Why Is a Prosthetic Eye Used?