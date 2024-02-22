Across Wyre, 13 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.
They include the erection of 53 new homes, the expansion of a vets and changes to already approved housing estates amongst other applications.
Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.
All the Wyre planning applications validated between Feb 12 and Feb 18
2. 5 Leicester Avenue, Garstang PR3 1FH
Application validated on Feb 12 for proposed rear extensions to existing garage and dwelling house following demolition of existing side extension including external alterations Photo: Google Maps
3. Waterside Farm, Bodkin Lane, Out Rawcliffe PR3 6TL
Application validated on Feb 12 for approval of details reserved by conditions 6 (Bat Re-survey) and 8 (Biodiversity) on planning permission 22/00743/FU
4. The Orchards at 1A Hollywood Grove, Fleetwood FY7 7AJ
Application validated on Feb 13 for change of use of a dwelling (C3) to a childrens care home (C2) for the care of a maximum of 2 children (aged up to 18 years old) with a maximum of 2 staff present at the property at any one time
5. Land adjacent to Highcroft, Carr Lane, Hambleton
Application validated on Feb 13 for approval of details reserved by conditions 4 (Containmant of Manure), 5 (Landscape and Habitat Creation Management Scheme) and 7 (External Lighting) on planning permisison 23/00132/FUL
6. Land adjacent to Highcroft, Carr Lane, Hambleton
Application validated on Feb 13 for erection of a stable block for private equine use (persuant to variation of condition 2 (Approved Plans) and 6 (Private Equine Use) on permission 23/00132/FUL)