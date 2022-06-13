The event, celebrating its 124th year, was back for the first tie since 2019 after two successive cancellations due to the Covid pandemic.
It began with the hoisting of the gala flag by gala chairman Holly Moorhouse followed by flower laying and the service of remembrance at Thornton Cenotaph.
This year the traditional parade was led for the first time by mounted members of Lancashire Constabulary.
Music was provided by Thornton Cleveleys Band as the procession made its way from King George’s Playing Fields, taking a loop around Thornton and then returning to the base.
It was a day to remember for Thornton Cleveleys Rosebud Queen, eight year old Pixie Hammond, who was crowned on the day, while her older brother Clayton was Prince Charming.
The playing field was packed as families also came to enjoy the JW Shaw Funfair.
Helen Moorhouse, secretary of Thornton Cleveleys Gala, said: “It was a wonderful day and everyone’s hard work paid off.
"We were able to join as a community once again.”