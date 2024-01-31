Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thornton Cleveleys Gala Committee are currently looking for childen to join their new retinue for 2024 – Gala Queen, Gala King, Rosebud Queen, Prince Charming and retinue members.

Helen Moorhouse, secretary of the committee, said: “If you’re aged 4-16 years of age and want to be part of our 126th anniverary retinue please see our website.

“The main roles must be aged seven and above.

Fun during the Thornton Cleveleys Gala in 2023.

"It’s a great way to make new friends and we also travel the area attending other galas and club days.”

The deadline for entries is Friday February 2 via www.thorntoncleveleysgalaofficial.co.uk, where application forms can be downloaded.

This year’s gala weekend will follow the same successful format as last year.

On Saturday June 8 will be a music and dance event with food and drink stalls – the committee would like to encourage local groups from the community to take part whether its in a musical, dance or general entertainment format.

The following day, Sunday June 9, will see the traditional gala procession , entertainment and assorted stalls on the gala field.

Meanwhile, a family fun day is being held to raise extra funds for Thornton Cleveleys Gala.