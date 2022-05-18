This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield praises gay Blackpool FC player Jake Daniels for coming out

Phillip said: "What’s important now, and this may be very naive, I think he will have an amazing amount of support, help and care within his own football community. That his football mates, his football club, all enormously supportive.

“You see the tweets from other football players saying, “what you’ve done is incredible”.

“What you’ve gotta hope now… football is such a family, it’s tribal, it’s a family. What you want now is for that tribal family now to show an enormous amount of support.

Phillip Schofield

“Of course there’s always going to be sort of ribbing people and having a go, but this is the time to say, “let’s not go for him on the pitch”.’

“Hats off to Jake, we think you’re amazing,” Phillip concluded.

Jake signed his first professional deal with Blackpool in February, and made his senior debut for the Championship club earlier this month.