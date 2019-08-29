This machine will allow you to pick up prescriptions from a hole-in-the-wall in Bispham 24 hours a day

A machine that will allow patients to collect prescriptions 24 hours a day is set to be installed at the Cohens Chermist, based in the Moor Park Health and Leisure Centre, Bristol Avenue, Bispham.

Plans filed with Blackpool Council, which were passed, show a cash machine-style hole-in-the-wall, which will allow patients to enter a code and get their medication even when the pharmacy is shut.

The machine, a Pharmaself 24, will enable pharmacy staff to scan bar-codes on bagged prescriptions before loading them into one side of the machine.

Patients will then be able to collect and pay for them using a six digit number sent by email or text and a built-in card machine.

A window pane at the front of the pharmacy will be removed to make way for the machine.