This is why the police, fire service & coastguard were in Garstang this afternoon

Lancashire Police, the fire service and the coastguard were spotted in large numbers in Garstang this afternoon.

Members of the public contacted us this afternoon to report that Lancashire Police, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and members of the coastguard were seen searching the River Wyre in Garstang this afternoon.

The emergency services were pictured at the High Street car park near the river at around 4pm, whilst there were also spotted near Cornmill Nursing Home on Bonds Lane, off Bridge Street.

There were reports of a drone searching the river too.

Lancashire Police, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and the coastguard pictured in Garstang this afternoon. | submit

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that at 13:32pm on October 6, five fire engines and the drone unit attended an incident near Bridge Street in Garstang to assist the police.

The Maritime & Coastgaurd Agency then confirmed that Knott End Coastguard Rescue Team was sent to a report of concern at the River Wyre, Garstang, made at about 1.55pm on 6 October.

In a later statement, Lancashire Police said: “We received a report of a concern for welfare around the river Wyre area of Garstang this afternoon.

“Officers attended and conducted a thorough search.

“Thankfully, whilst the report was made in good faith, our officers were able to negate any concerns.