Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Volunteers from lifeboat stations across the Fylde coast gathered for a poignant photo shoot to mark the RNLI charity’s 200th anniversary year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event – named One Moment for One Crew – took place at 6.24pm (to represent 18.24 in the 24 hour clock) on Thursday to coincide with the founding of the British Isles’ National Lifeboat service in March 1824.

Representatives including lifeboat crews, lifeguards, fundraisers, shop volunteers, museum volunteers and staff from RNLI communities in Blackpool, Fleetwood, Lytham and St Annes took part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lytham St Annes RNLI crew gathered at the All-weather Lifeboat House on South Promenade in St Annes where the Lytham St Annes D class Inshore Lifeboat (ILB) MOAM was lined up with the Shannon class All-weather Lifeboat (ALB) Barbara Anne for the photo shoot.

One Moment for One Crew: Lytham St Annes RNLI take part in a special photo moment to mark the charity’s 200th anniversary year. Photo: Wayne Gater Snaps

Lytham St Annes branch chairman Digby Moulden said: “A huge thank you to all of you who came along to the event and for making it such a success, on behalf of lifeboat operations manager Paul Little and myself.”

The RNLI celebrated its 200th anniversary on March 4 this year, and this photographic moment is one of a range of events and programmes which the charity has organised to mark its bicentenary.

Anjie Rook, RNLI associate director, who is overseeing the RNLI’s 200th anniversary programmes, said: “During our 200th anniversary year we have been remembering our past, celebrating the lifesaving service we provide today, and aiming to inspire future generations of lifesavers and supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One Moment for One Crew is very much about celebrating the people of today’s RNLI and, we hope, inspiring those future generations who will take the RNLI into its third century of lifesaving.”

RNLI Blackpool takes part in the One Moment for One Crew. Photo: RNLI/ Martin Fish

The photo shoot in St Annes took place in front of the boathouse where the line of pavers leading to the slipway are located.

A number of the pavers are being replaced in September with ones engraved with a loved one’s name (or your own if you wish) as a memorial to the 200th anniversary of the RNLI and your chosen person.

These may be purchased before the end of August, and will then be set in the path over which the lifeboat passes every time she launches.

The pavers are then set to be unveiled on November 5.

Email [email protected] for more information.