The official reveal will take place in Lytham’s Lowther Gardens on Sunday, August 28 at 1pm.

Fans are being invited to attend the free public event and a limited number of VIP tickets will go on sale on Monday, June 20.

The fans of the late comedian, who made Fylde his home, called for a statue in his honour following his death, aged 76, in October 2020.

Bobby Ball

A huge fundraising appeal was launched to meet the £100,000 cost and that was boosted with a £25,000 donation from the star-studded Rock On: The Variety Show and The Bobby Ball charity events held at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens last year.

Bobby’s widow Yvonne said the ‘Rock-On Tommy’ funnyman would be overwhelmed with the statue and the public’s love and generosity.

“I genuinely think Bob would be speechless to know there’s a statue in his honour,” said Yvonne.

Bobby Ball's widow Yvonne

“But I also know, to put it in his words, he’d be ‘piggin’ chuffed’.

“Bob loved living in Lytham. We had made it our home so to have him remembered with a statue in the gardens of Lowther Pavilion is very special indeed.

“We’ll be there to unveil his statue come rain or shine on August 28 so I hope many people will join us as we celebrate a brilliant husband, dad, comedian and much-loved friend of many.”

Sculptor Ben Twiston-Davies is responsible for the statue. He has worked as a sculptor for more than 20 years and produced London’s Agatha Christie memorial and a bronze statue of Ebenezer Howard, the founder of the Garden City movement, which was installed in Welwyn Garden City in April 2021.

Bobby’s family have given a very specific brief of how the statue should look – life-size, based on Bobby’s 40th birthday appearance with a ‘twinkle in his eye’, one leg slightly forward and slightly pulling on his right brace with his right thumb.

The VIP tickets available from Monday include reserved seating for the unveiling followed by a champagne afternoon tea with live entertainment.