A new Skechers store is opening Blackpool’s Houndshill Shopping Centre.
By The Newsroom
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
27th Oct 2022, 12:52pm
The official opening, by Store Manager's Sharon Henry and Ben Thomas, will take place at 2pm Friday, October 28. The American footwear brand has taken over the unit formerly occupied by Toy King, next to Warren James jewellers. Recruitment has been under way and shopfitters busy at work.
The new Skechers store will replace Toy King in Houndshill Shopping Centre.
Previously, the closest Skechers stores are in Manchester’s Church Street, the Trafford Centre, Liverpool ONE and Cheshire Oaks.