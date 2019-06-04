This Blackpool local found blue plastic embedded in his Tesco chicken nuggets

Have your say

A man from Blackpool has found plastic inside his Tesco chicken nuggets.

Adam Tatterton, from Blackpool, made the discovery while preparing his son's dinner.

Adam Tatterton spotted the plastic embedded in the chicken nugget.

"I only noticed the plastic by chance," he said, "as it was the first nugget to come out of the packet."

READ MORE >>> People have been trying to identify a bizarre ship that has been lurking off the Fylde Coast



He was shocked at first, and "angry that if I hadn't noticed it my son could have eaten it as I was making his tea."

Tatterton informed Tesco about the plastic, but says to begin with "they weren't very helpful."

A close up on the blue plastic

"I had to tell them that we needed to fill in the RP125 (complaint) form."

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We appreciate the concern this would have caused Mr Tatterton, and have apologised to him, as well as providing him with a refund.

"We have extensive quality checks and procedures in place throughout our manufacturing process for all our products and so we are investigating what happened on this occasion.”

"Overall," Tatterton says, "I'm satisfied with their response."

But will be buying more nuggets in the future?

"No," he says, "I will never but Tesco's chicken nuggets again, and it's put me off buying Tesco's own brand of frozen food."