5 things to do this week in Central Lancashire & Fylde Coast including two festivals

Senior reporter Aimee Seddon shares her entertainment guide to five things to do next week in Central Lancashire and the Fylde Coast.

Preston

A show called Death By Fatal Murder is on at the Preston Playhouse next week. | Google Maps

First up in Preston, a play called Death By Fatal Murder is on at Preston Playhouse between Wednesday, May 21 and Saturday, May 24.

Presented by Preston Drama Club, Death By Fatal Murder sees Inspector Pratt return to investigate a crime at Bagshot House for the third time.

Audiences should expect an unexpected twist and frightening revelations.

The show starts at 7:30pm each night and is expected to run until 10:00pm.

Tickets are £12.

South Ribble

A stellar lineup of 80s and 90s acts has been revealed for the fourth annual Music in the Park at Worden Park in Leyland on Sunday 25 May 2025 | Paul Heyes / South Ribble Borough Council

In South Ribble, Music in the Park returns to Leyland on Sunday, May 25.

Taking place at Worden Park between 2pm and 10pm, the event promises to be the party of year.

The line-up for 2025 includes B*Witched, Chesney Hawkes, The Boomtown Rats, Chris Moyles (DJ set), Roland Gift of Fine Young Cannibals fame, Deneice Pearson from Five Star, Hue & Cry, Rozalla and Boomin.

General admission is £55 per ticket and premium admission is £75 per ticket.

Blackpool

Ryan Kopel as Evan, Tom Dickeron as Jared and Thomas Kilian Lefevre as Connor

Over on the Fylde Coast, Dear Evan Hansen is on at the Blackpool Grand Theatre between Tuesday, May 20 and Saturday, May 24.

This multi-award-winning musical phenomenon follows Evan, an anxious high school kid who wants nothing more than to fit in, and is packed with some of the biggest musical theatre songs of the last decade.

The show starts at 7:30pm each day with 2:30pm matinees on Wednesday and Saturday too.

Tickets start from £27.50.

‘Joy Ride’ is the first big event for Blackpool Comedy Festival. | Event poster

The Blackpool Comedy Festival also kicks off on Saturday, May 24 and runs until Monday, June 1.

Developed in collaboration with Manford’s Comedy Club, and supported by Blackpool Tourism Business Improvement District (TBID), the 2025 festival is a true partnership between the town’s venues, artists, and creatives.

Throughout the two weeks, expect a diverse programme that combines headline comedy shows, street performances, workshops, and family-friendly events.

The two events next weekend will both take place for free in South Shore, ‘Joy Ride’ on Saturday and ‘Sunday Fun Day’, of course on the Sunday.

Lytham St Annes

Ricky Tomlinson and Catherin Rice starring in 'Irish Annie's'. | David Munn

Finally, in Lytham St Annes, Irish Annie’s is on at the Lowther Pavillion on Wednesday, May 21.

Starring the iconic Ricky Tomlinson, Irish Annie’s is a musical comedy by Asa AY SA Murphy with live music by a live five piece band called Shenanigans.

Set in Irish Annie’s pub, the musical celebrates the best of Irish culture, from the music through to the comedy.

The show, which has an age guidance of 12 plus, runs between 7:30pm and 10:30pm.

Tickets are still available, costing £28.50 each.