Michelle Bond, who was brought up in Blackpool and Over Wyre, will compete on Sunday November 6. Michelle’s younger sister, Aymie, was the first child ever to be cared for at the hospice when it opened in 1996. She says the support her whole family received was something they cherished. Aymie visited the Bispham hospice regularly for respite support from the age of three until she died four years later. Her family was then supported in the hospice’s Butterfly Suite, giving them precious time together to say goodbye.

Michelle, 41, said: “Aymie passed away 20 years ago, and the older I get, the more I want to do for Brian House. They did so much for us as a family. The respite they gave for my parents and us as a family was a huge help, and the care that she received was absolutely wonderful. Even though it was so many years ago, I can still remember the ladies who cared for our whole family. When she passed away it completely broke me. But Brian House was still there for me. What they did for me and with me is something that I still cherish. The staff were absolutely wonderful on so many levels.”

Michelle with her little sister Aymie before she died. She's raising money for Brian House, where Aymie was the first ever patient

Michelle, who works as a carer for children and young adults with special needs, used to run when she was younger, but after getting married, moving to London and starting a family, she says her fitness went on the back burner. During lockdown, she took it up again and promised herself that if she was going to take on a big run, it would be for a deserving cause.

“Brian House will always be a charity that’s close to my heart, and I know I’ll have them on my mind the whole time I’m running – that’s what will get me to the finish line,” she said. “When I first signed up, it seemed like months away. Now it’s so close I am starting to get nervous. I think I’m doing OK with my training; there’s just not enough hours in the day. But I’m up to 20 miles and I keep thinking ‘it’s just another 6 on top of that’. I’m doing strength training as well to make sure my legs are as strong as they can be for the distance. I know that the support from the crowd, especially with it being in New York, will push me on, as well as knowing that every step is supporting Brian House. I’m really looking forward to that.”

And she won’t have much time for recovery after the marathon – Michelle will be flying home the day after the run to return to her three children. Michelle is hoping to raise £2,000 through her marathon, and with a large chunk already given through online fundraising, she says more in pledged for when she completes the run. But she is no novice to fundraising – in 2018 she completed a 100km walk from London to Brighton, raising £1,700 for the children’s hospice. She said: “It was so lovely because afterwards Brian House invited me to come and do a cheque presentation. I was so happy to visit and it was lovely to look around and see the Memory Tree with her name on. It brought back lovely memories seeing the sensory room which I had remembered so well and seeing some of the children enjoying activities with the staff.”

Due to complications during her birth, Aymie was born with severe cerebral palsy and was partially sighted. Michelle said: “She had all sorts going on, but she was always smiling. She was such a happy little girl. Everyone she met just fell in love with her and she had a laugh that was so contagious. Considering everything she was going through and everything she had to deal with, she was so happy and just loved being around people. She was such a joy to be around.”

To support Michelle, visit www.justgiving.co.uk/michelle-bond10.

BRIAN HOUSE

Brian House provides respite, palliative and end of life care for children and young people with life-limiting conditions. The staff care for youngsters both during the day and overnight, and support their families at every step of what can be an unpredictable journey.

Palliative care focuses not on cure, but on making the most of every day. Some of the children cared for at Brian House face enormous challenges; but staff and volunteers ensure that their time is fun, fulfilling and creates some very special memories for their families.

The hospice offers support for the entire family (including siblings, grandparents and the extended family), specialist short break care, 24 hour telephone support, practical help, advice and information, specialist therapies, including play and music therapy, 24 hour access if care is needed during a family emergency, information, education and training to carers, where needed, end of life care, pre and post- bereavement support and counselling for all the family.