They're not past it! These senior kitties - one aged 21 - are still searching for their forever homes

Can you find a place in your heart and home for any of these cats, who have been unable to find new owners this year due to being seen as 'too old'?

To adopt Noel or Tig, call Tender Paws on 01253 283349. If you want to adopt any of the other cats, call Nine Lives on 07982 67701.

Age: Seven'Can be rehomed with children (under 12): Yes'Can be rehomed with other cats: Yes'Can be rehomed with dogs: Yes'Noel is very lazy. He liked his food and he likes to watch the world go by. Hes very gentle and Ive never had so much as a scratch off him.

Age: 21'Children: No'Cats: Yes'Dogs: Yes'Tig is a very old man, very grumpy, and very deaf. He would need a very special home."

Age: Eight'Children: No'Cats: Yes'Dogs: No'Shes quite a friendly girl who loves to be stroked, but she does like her own space and will wander off if you get too fussy."

Age: Nine'Children: No'Cats: Yes'Dogs: No'Mystery came into our care in 2015 so he has been here a while. Hes a very affectionate boy, but he sometimes can be slightly nervous."

Age: Two'Children: Yes'Cats: Yes'Dogs: Yes'Hes a loving, handsome boy who loves to cuddle. He loves to sleep on your chest with his paws on your shoulders. Hed be happy to cuddle up to anyone."

Age: Eight plus'Children: No'Cats: No'Dogs: No'He came into our care in June 2017 after living on the streets most of his life. He was covered in battle scars from fighting with other cats."

Age: Eight plus'Children: No'Cats: Yes'Dogs: No'He can sometimes be demanding and get over-excited. He will sometimes nip and paw at you when he wants attention or if he thinks hes not getting enough of it!