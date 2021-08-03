They did Dan Suddaby proud with sponsored walk in his honour at Blackpool

Members of Thornton Cleveleys Operatic Society and St Annes Amateur Operatic Society meet up on the Comedy Carpet to honour the memory of Dan Suddaby, Photo: Jessica Isherwood Photography

And there was laughter and a few tears as they recalled larger than life character Dan Suddaby, who died in his sleep aged just 29,leaving behind his son Oliver, aged just two-and-a-half.

Thornton Cleveleys Operatic Society (TCOS) walked to Blackpool' s Comedy Carpet from Cleveleys, while members of St Annes Parish Amateur Operatic Society (SAPOS) met them there after walking from St Annes on Saturday.

Dan's mum, Tracey Stringer, was also there and thanked them in a poignant speech.

The group fondly remembers Dan Suddaby. Photo: Jessica Isherwood Photography

Talented singer and actor Dan, who was described as having a rich tenor voice and a cheeky personality, was a member of both groups and played key roles in several productions.

Paula Curtis, a member of SAPOS, was one of the main organisers of the event and said: "We were determined to complete the walk, whether it was rainy or not, but the weather was lovely.

"Most of us knew each other so it was good just to be able to meet up like that.

"Dan was a big personality and a major figure at both societies, so we all knew him well.

Dan Suddaby and little Olivetr

"When his mum gave her speech it was quite moving and there were a few tears.

"We wanted to pay our tribute to him but also highlight his mum's fundraising campaign, in support of his little boy."

Tracey, 55,of Singleton, set up the GoFund Me campaign to support her grandson and Dan's partner Natalie McKenna, who is Oliver's mother.

She said: "It is just lovely of everyone to this for Dan, it really means a lot."

Dan Suddaby on stage

Dan, of Norkeed Court on Queens Promenade, Norbreck, died in unexpectedly on June 2.

He was born with craniosynostosis, a rare condition affecting the development of his skull which initially impacted on his mobility and speech.

Dan underwent several operations which proved successful but it is thought that scarring on the brain left him with epilepsy.

Although it is thought he may have suffered a seizure, this has not yet been confirmed.

Sadly little Oliver has the same condition as Dan and has already needed an operation on his skull.

So far the GoFund campaign has raised