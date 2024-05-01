More than 1,000 workers and trade unionists demonstrated outside BAE Systems sites, as well as the London offices of the Business and Trade department, with the aim of showing solidarity with Palestinian workers.

The Workers for a Free Palestine group said it was escalating its tactics by targeting BAE Systems and the Government department on the same day.

Members of the group protested outside factories in Lancashire, Glasgow and South Wales.

Today’s protests were the latest in a series of demonstrations outside factories in recent months.

They chanted “Free, free Palestine” and “up, up with liberation, down, down with occupation”.

A BAE Systems spokesperson said: “The ongoing violence in the Middle East is having a devastating impact on civilians in the region and we hope the parties involved find a way to end the violence as soon as possible.

“We respect everyone’s right to protest peacefully. We operate under the tightest regulation and comply fully with all applicable defence export controls, which are subject to ongoing assessment.”

A Metropolitan Police statement said: “We are policing a protest in Admiralty Place and Horse Guards Parade. Officers have made three arrests after protesters blocked access to a building. Protesters must stay within the law.”

Take a look at some of the scenes that unfolded.

