Two bedroom terrace in Blackpool's Grafton Street

These are the houses first tie buyers in Blackpool can afford

Recent figures have revealed that first time home buyers in Blackpool spend an average of £118,000.

By Simon Drury
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 12:05 pm
Updated Monday, 23rd May 2022, 12:07 pm

But what can you expect to buy with that budget? Surprisingly there is a great variety of homes from terraces and flats to generously sized semi detached houses.

Here are 10 examples of homes in the resort which fit a first time buyers budget.

1. Just reduced in price

This two bedroom terrace in Newcastle Avenue, Blackpool is priced at £100,000

2. Two bed bargain

£69,000 for two bedroom terrace in Montrose Avenue, Blackpool

3. £50K flat

Bargain £50,000 price for two bedroom flat in Squires Gate

4. End terrace

End terrace three bedroom home up for auction with a guide price of £60,000

