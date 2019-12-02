These are the foods you shouldn’t feed your dog this Christmas
Christmas food can be the highlight of the seasonal period, but if you have dogs in the house then there are certain popular festive foods that could make them ill.
These are seven foods you should avoid giving to your pooch this Christmas, according to pet food experts at Canagan.
1. Stuffing and bread sauce
Although sage and onion stuffing may be a roast dinner staple, onions, shallots, garlic, leeks and scallions all belong to the allium family, and these plants contain a substance which can harm your dogs red blood cells.