These are the cutest puppies in Blackpool: Ten adorable photos of our readers' dogs to mark National Puppy Day 2023
For National Puppy Day we asked you to share pictures of your furry friends. These were some of the cutest photos you sent in.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 27th Mar 2023, 12:34 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 15:37 BST
March 23, 2023 was National Puppy Day – a chance to put our most adorable pets in the spotlight.
We received over 300 photos of your dogs – here’s a few of our favourites.
