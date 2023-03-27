News you can trust since 1873
These are the cutest puppies in Blackpool: Ten adorable photos of our readers' dogs to mark National Puppy Day 2023

For National Puppy Day we asked you to share pictures of your furry friends. These were some of the cutest photos you sent in.

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 27th Mar 2023, 12:34 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 15:37 BST

March 23, 2023 was National Puppy Day – a chance to put our most adorable pets in the spotlight.

We received over 300 photos of your dogs – here’s a few of our favourites.

Blackpool's cutest puppies

1. wbegnews-puppies-nw (1).jpg

Blackpool's cutest puppies Photo: UGC

Roger & Nigel looking very cosy in their blanket

2. Dogs in blankets

Roger & Nigel looking very cosy in their blanket Photo: Sarah Sumner

Puppy looks very relaxed with their toy

3. Toy time

Puppy looks very relaxed with their toy Photo: UGC

We loved this mischievous picture of a Golden Retriever balancing sausages on their nose!

4. Did someone say sausages?

We loved this mischievous picture of a Golden Retriever balancing sausages on their nose! Photo: UGC

