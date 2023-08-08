From the classic spaghetti bolognese, a comforting carbonara, to the more adventurous beef ragu, Italian restaurants will leave you spoilt for choice when it comes to your pasta dish.
We asked Gazetter readers for their verdict on the best Italian restaurants in and around Preston and South Ribble and they did nto disappoint!
Take a look at 13 of the must try Italian venues.
1. 13 of the best Italian restaurants in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast according to readers
2. La Fontana Ristorante Italiano
17 Clifton Street, Blackpool, FY1 1JD Photo: Google
3. Mimmo's Italian Restaurant
7 Victoria Road E, Thornton, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 5HT Photo: Google
4. Sapori
32 Clifton Street, Blackpool, FY1 1JP Photo: Google
5. Felicita Eatery
211 Bispham Road, Blackpool, FY2 0NG Photo: Google
6. Terra Nostra
50 Red Bank Road, Bispham, Blackpool, FY2 9HR Photo: Google
7. Farina & Co.
62A Clifton Street, Lytham, Saint Annes, FY8 5EW Photo: Google
8. Stefani's Pizzeria
3 Cedar Square, Blackpool, FY1 1BP Photo: Google