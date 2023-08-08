News you can trust since 1873
These are the best Italian restaurants in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast according to readers

From the classic spaghetti bolognese, a comforting carbonara, to the more adventurous beef ragu, Italian restaurants will leave you spoilt for choice when it comes to your pasta dish.
By Emma Downey
Published 8th Aug 2023, 15:11 BST

We asked Gazetter readers for their verdict on the best Italian restaurants in and around Preston and South Ribble and they did nto disappoint!

Take a look at 13 of the must try Italian venues.

These are the top 13 places to venture to in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast for a pasta fix according to Gazette readers

1. 13 of the best Italian restaurants in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast according to readers

These are the top 13 places to venture to in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast for a pasta fix according to Gazette readers Photo: Timothy Hiatt

17 Clifton Street, Blackpool, FY1 1JD

2. La Fontana Ristorante Italiano

17 Clifton Street, Blackpool, FY1 1JD Photo: Google

7 Victoria Road E, Thornton, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 5HT

3. Mimmo's Italian Restaurant

7 Victoria Road E, Thornton, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 5HT Photo: Google

32 Clifton Street, Blackpool, FY1 1JP

4. Sapori

32 Clifton Street, Blackpool, FY1 1JP Photo: Google

211 Bispham Road, Blackpool, FY2 0NG

5. Felicita Eatery

211 Bispham Road, Blackpool, FY2 0NG Photo: Google

50 Red Bank Road, Bispham, Blackpool, FY2 9HR

6. Terra Nostra

50 Red Bank Road, Bispham, Blackpool, FY2 9HR Photo: Google

62A Clifton Street, Lytham, Saint Annes, FY8 5EW

7. Farina & Co.

62A Clifton Street, Lytham, Saint Annes, FY8 5EW Photo: Google

3 Cedar Square, Blackpool, FY1 1BP

8. Stefani's Pizzeria

3 Cedar Square, Blackpool, FY1 1BP Photo: Google

