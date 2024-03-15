With increasing rent prices neverending, a new study carried out by personal finance experts Sambla has revealed how much of our salaries are being spent on rent in the north west.
1. The top 8 most affordable houses to rent in Lancashire
The personal finance experts at Sambla have analysed the cost of renting in every local authority in England from the Office of National Statistics to understand how affordable housing really is. Photo: Google
2. Hyndburn
Hyndburn ranks first on the list as the most affordable location for a single person to rent a small property in the north west. Data shows that the average monthly rent of a small property in this local authority totals £357. This equates to just 13.4 per cent of a local tenant’s gross monthly salary of £2,662. Photo: Google
3. Fylde
Fylde was second. Data shows that the average monthly rent of a small property in this local authority totals £439. This equates to just 13.5 per cent of a local tenant’s gross monthly salary of £3,245. Photo: Google
4. South Ribble
South Ribble ranked third. Data shows that the average monthly rent of a small property in this local authority totals £408. This equates to just 15 per cent of a local tenant’s gross monthly salary of £2,723. Photo: Google
5. Wyre
In fourth place was Wyre. Data shows that the average monthly rent of a small property in this local authority totals £420. This equates to just 15.3 per cent of a local tenant’s gross monthly salary of £2,744. Photo: Google
6. Preston
Preston came in at number six after St Helen's (number 5). Data shows that the average monthly rent of a small property in this local authority totals £423. This equates to just 16.5 per cent of a local tenant’s gross monthly salary of £2,569. Photo: Google