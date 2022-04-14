These are the 7 best places to live on the Fylde Coast according to you

So we asked our readers where they think is the best place is to live on the Fylde coast over on Facebook. You flocked in your hundreds to answer the big question, and here are the results.
1. Layton
One reader said: “Absolutely love living in Layton, great micro pub, great cafe, brilliant Greek restaurant, also great shops and parks. It’s close to town centre but still has a modern village feel to it. We’ve lived here for 20 years now and can’t see us moving anytime soon.”
Photo: Google
2. South Shore
“Good schools within walking distance. Easy access to public transport. Plenty of decent pubs, restaurants and takeaways etc. Short walk to quiet part of beach. Parks for kids. Easy access to roads through town and the M55. Plenty of supermarkets within walking distance,” said a reader on Facebook.
Photo: Google
3. Preesall
One reader commented: “Lovely rural walks, great community spirit, brilliant schools, low crime, genuine, kind people, fab local pub, scenic! Shall I go on?”
Photo: Google
4. Bispham
“Bispham is the best place to live on the Fylde coast, it’s got a nice village, not far from the sea front and loads of buses go into Blackpool,” said a reader.
Photo: Google