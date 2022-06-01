There's a £25k revamp at newly reopened Marine Splash at Fleetwood

Fleetwood’s Marine Splash has been revamped thanks to a £25,950 grant and is back up and running.

By Richard Hunt
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 8:09 am
Updated Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 8:10 am

The family amenity, based at YMCA Fleetwood on The Esplanade, now features an upgraded floor covering thanks to the Wyre Council grant.

Marine Splash is now open all this week, at weekends and during school holidays from 10am until 5.30pm.

All opening times are weather permitting and bank holidays may differ.

Fleetwood's Marine Splash is newly reopened and revamped

The facility’s opening hours are split into sessions and booking in advance is recommended to avoid disappointment.

YMCA Fleetwood includes two swimming pools, a gym, sports hall and a range of fitness classes, and the popular FBKafé is on site offering refreshments for all the family.

Coun Lynne Bowen, portfolio holder for Leisure, Health and Community Engagement at Wyre Council, said: “We are really pleased this brilliant facility for families is open and ready for action.”

For prices and bookings for Marine Splash, contact YMCA Fleetwood on (01253) 771505.

