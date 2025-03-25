The Wombats extend tour due to popular demand & now they're coming to Lancashire

The Wombats have announced a string of new UK & IE tour dates, and it includes a date in Lancashire - below is everything you need to know....

Indie rockband The Wombats are currently part way through a massive UK tour and are about to embark on a sold-out European leg this weekend.

Due to popular demand however the band from Liverpool has just announced six more UK dates taking place this winter and it means they are now heading to Lancashire.

This new announcement comes after The Wombats released their sixth studio album last month, ‘Oh! The Ocean., via AWAL Recordings - which you can stream here .

Find out all about their new Lancashire show and more below...

When are The Wombats coming to Lancashire?

The Wombats, made up of lead singer Matthew Murphy, bassist Tord Øverland Knudsen and drummer Dan Haggis, will be performing at the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool on Sunday, December 11 2025.

When can I get tickets?

Artist pre-sale tickets go live on Wednesday, March 26 at 9am and general sale begins on Friday, March 28 at 9am - tickets here .

What can you expect from the show?

Two years since scoring their debut UK #1 album with Fix Yourself Not The World, The Wombats are back and bigger than ever with their latest offering - Oh! The Ocean.

The three piece took 50 new songs to Echo Park, LA, in July 2024 for six weeks of sessions with new producer John Congleton (St Vincent, Wallows, Death Cab for Cutie) to create their most sonically adventurous album yet and the title is inspired by a revelatory trip to the beach Murph took on a family holiday.

Speaking on the experience, Murph says: “I’ve been to many beaches and seas and coasts over the years but for some reason it felt like the first time I had ever seen it and was truly present. There was this revelation that I had been living a life caught up in my own head, or in some kind of racing helmet or with blinkers on. It was really a potent experience. I felt like I saw everything new for the first time, and was aware that I had been so selfish to not take in how crazy the world and life is. I’d been caught up in my own BS for way too long.

“The album offers up some internal questions like: why are my head and body disconnected all the time? Why am I incapable at times of seeing any form of beauty in the world or in others? Why do I expect the world to conform to my will? Why do I never stop and smell the flowers? How am I conscious? That’s why I called album 6 ‘Oh! The Ocean”

The album trembles with the confessional emotional honesty that makes the Liverpool band's music as cathartic and relatable as it is catchy and playful, to their continuously growing young fanbase.

Their recent singles have received large support from fans, with ‘Sorry I’m Late, I didn’t Want To Come’ being a Radio 1 playlist track.

You can also expect to hear some of their most popular singles from album’s gone by - including their debut album A Guide to Love, Loss & Desperation; 2011’s electro-flecked second album This Modern Glitch which made them Top Ten regulars; 2015’s Glitterbug whuch saw Greek Tragedy’ become a viral hit several times over; 2018’s Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life which saw them step up to arenas and 2022’s Fix Yourself, Not the World their first Number One album.

Where else are the Wombats performing?

The Wombats - NEW UK Tour Dates are:

December 5 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, England, Utilita Arena

December 6 - Birmingham, England, bp pulse LIVE Arena

December 7- Bournemouth, England, Bournemouth International Centre

December 9- Dublin, Republic of Ireland, Olympia Theatre

December 10- Belfast, Northern Ireland, The Telegraph Building

December 11 - Blackpool, England, Empress Ballroom

As well as their sold out Europen tour dates, running between March 28 - April 26, you can also catch The Wombats at the Liverpool, Pier Head on June 19, Y Not Festival in Matlock on July 31 and Kendal Calling in Cumbria between July 31- August 3.