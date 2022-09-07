The Undertones set for Lytham's Lowther Pavilion with Hugh Cornwell

They will be appearing at The Lowther on Saturday October 8, when Hugh Cornwell, former lead singer of The Stranglers, will be on the bill as well.

The gig gets under way at 7.30pm.

About The Undertones

The Undertones emerged from Derry, Northern Ireland, in 1976, the result of five friends (John O’Neill, Damian O’Neill, Fergal Sharkey, Billy Doherty and Michael Bradley) learning how to play basic rock and roll.

With no live bands worth watching, they learned by listening to mail order records but most of all from listening to John Peel’s influential show on BBC Radio – and practicing in their bedrooms

What songs are they known for?

‘Teenage Kicks’ became their first hit in 1978 and resulted in the band's debut appearance on Top Of The Pops.

Hugh Cornwell, former lead singer of The Stranglers, is joining The Undertones at the Lowther Pavilion

Further pop gems followed, such as `Here Comes The Summer`, ‘Jimmy Jimmy`, `You’ve Got My Number (Why Don’t You Use It)’ and ‘Wednesday Week’ and ‘My Perfect Cousin.

They also recorded four highly acclaimed LPs.

What was the reaction to their records?

When legendary DJ John Peel received a copy of Teenage Kicks, he liked it so much he played it twice in a row on his radio show – something he didn’t normally do.

He later said they were his favourite all-time band and even wanted lyrics of Teenage Kicks inscribed on his gravestone.

What happened later?

In 1983 Feargal Sharkey left the band to pursue a solo career and the remaining members called it a day.

But in 1999 they reconvened, without Sharkey, and with fellow Derryman Paul McLoone on vocals, who soon made the job his own.

In 2003 the band released an LP of new songs called `Get What You Need', which was critically acclaimed

When one of its songs, ‘Thrill Me’ was released as a limited edition single, John Peel liked it so much he played it twice, just as he did with ‘Teenage Kicks’ in 1978.

What can be expected at the gig?

The band are likely to play all the hits and more recent favourites, while ex-Strangler Hugh Cornwell has a new album due out, Moments of Madness, and an extensive back catalogue.