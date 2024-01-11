The UK's luckiest places for lottery winners

The National Lottery has been a staple of British culture since its introduction in 1994, creating millionaires and supporting good causes nationwide. Their extensive data on lottery winners has pinpointed the areas where winners are plentiful and those who have hit the jackpot for the largest sums.

In this article, we'll delve into the research, exploring the regions that seem to have the Midas touch regarding lottery luck.

There are now even more ways to get involved in the lottery, for example you can bet on various lotteries at the likes of Lottomart. Many players take part in the lottery as it offers the chance for relatively large wins from low stakes.

Blackpool Lottery Winners

Blackpool has had its fair share of lottery winners in the past. Karl Crompton famously won £10.9 million in May 2019, Colin and Paulin Bradley won £1.4 million in August 2005 and more recently, Andrew Cunliffe won £1 million from a scratch card. These local winners represent the unexpected luck that the lottery has to offer.

Birmingham: The Peak of Luck

Birmingham has emerged as the top location for National Lottery millionaires, with a staggering 205 millionaires since the first draw in 1994. This city, known for its vibrant culture and history, has outshined others regarding lottery luck, making it a fascinating focal point for those dreaming of a big win.

One of the biggest wins that Birmingham has seen came from Dawn and Malcolm Bosworth from Tamworth. In June 2015, they won the Lotto Jackpot of £5.8M.

Belfast and Glasgow: Close Contenders

Following Birmingham, Belfast and Glasgow have secured their positions as the second and third luckiest cities, boasting 174 and 158 millionaires, respectively. These cities, each with unique charm and character, have proven to be fertile grounds for lottery winners, adding a touch of excitement to their already rich cultural tapestry.

The Millionaire Hotspots

The UK's luckiest hotspots, when considering millionaires per head of adult population, are Watford, Motherwell, and Romford. These areas have seen a millionaire for less than every 5000 adults, a statistic sure to spark the imagination of potential lottery players.

More Than Just Millionaires

While the focus often falls on millionaires, it's important to note that the National Lottery has awarded over 43,000 prizes of £50,000 or more since 1994. This includes towns like Romford, Galashiels, and Cleveland, where many adults have won life-changing sums.

A National Impact

Since its inception, the National Lottery has created over 7,000 millionaires and contributed significantly to various good causes across the UK. With over £30 million raised weekly, the lottery continues to profoundly impact individual lives and communities.